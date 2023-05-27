Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $81.65 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

