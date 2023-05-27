Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE OGS opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.