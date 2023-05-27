Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park National by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Park National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Park National

Park National Price Performance

In other Park National news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 47.95%.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

