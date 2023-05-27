Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 149 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $92.27.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

