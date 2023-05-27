Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 274 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

