Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

ACWF opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

Further Reading

