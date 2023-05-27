Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 288 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 72,538 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after buying an additional 406,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.