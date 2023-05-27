Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,809 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,735,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 564,345 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AEF opened at $5.15 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

(Get Rating)

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.