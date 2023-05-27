Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,248 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after buying an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

DOCN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,245.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $224,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,245.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

