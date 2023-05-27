Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $982.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

