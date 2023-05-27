Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $46.17.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

