Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $290.76 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.49.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

