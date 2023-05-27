Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEGR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

