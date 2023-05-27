Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,035.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,020 shares of company stock valued at $449,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

