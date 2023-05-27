Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

