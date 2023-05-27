Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $712.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

