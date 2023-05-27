Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 1.9 %

CPSS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

