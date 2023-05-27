CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $486,900.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRA International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $94.70 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.35 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $665.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Several research firms have commented on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.