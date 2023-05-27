Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,964,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

