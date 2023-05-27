DA Davidson Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $87.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.