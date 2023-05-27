DA Davidson Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

