Darktrace (LON:DARK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a GBX 240 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DARK. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.47) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 504 ($6.27) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 436.80 ($5.43).

Darktrace Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 260 ($3.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.22.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

