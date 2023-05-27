Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $15.15 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

