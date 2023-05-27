Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,823,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLB opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

