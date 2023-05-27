Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

