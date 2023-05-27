Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

EBQ stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.80 million, a PE ratio of -685.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.34 ($0.80).

Get Ebiquity alerts:

About Ebiquity

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.