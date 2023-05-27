Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

