Eight Capital Analysts Give Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) a C$18.50 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IVN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.92. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4951276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

