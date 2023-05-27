Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

