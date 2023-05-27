Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.