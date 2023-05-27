Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,187.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,547.4% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,070,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

