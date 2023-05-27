Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

