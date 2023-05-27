Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AppFolio by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.51 and a twelve month high of $148.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

