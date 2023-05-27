Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,170,000 after buying an additional 973,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $285,947.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,868,258.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $285,947.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,868,258.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,387,142 shares of company stock worth $54,338,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

