Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,015 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Coty by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 883,030 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Coty Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

