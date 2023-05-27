Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,212 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $275,065,760,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,295. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

