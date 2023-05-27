Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $30,775.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $783,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,159.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $30,775.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,660 shares of company stock worth $195,396 and have sold 3,926 shares worth $115,516. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

