Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $210.38 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

