Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

