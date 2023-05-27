eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 393.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 308.26 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

