Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $4.30

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Farfetch by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,123,000 after acquiring an additional 562,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782,800 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 1,560,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after buying an additional 703,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

