Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly Stock Performance

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,549,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,549,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.