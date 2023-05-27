First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $11.66 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

