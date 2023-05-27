First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 911,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.24%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

