First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $506.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $261,758.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

