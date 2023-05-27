First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $70.93 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.