First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 113,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after buying an additional 147,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,459,500,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

