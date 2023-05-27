Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 529 shares.The stock last traded at $68.88 and had previously closed at $69.20.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $633.88 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

