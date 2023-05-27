Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 88.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 861.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 535,629 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NYSE FTS opened at $42.21 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

