Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 1,557.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 0.5 %

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.1889 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Fuchs Petrolub’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.